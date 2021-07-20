menu-search
Legal News

Legislation Day: Draft clauses for Finance Bill 2022—Private Client analysis

Published on: 20 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • BUSINESS TAXATION
  • Basis period reform for unincorporated trading businesses
  • PENSIONS
  • Increasing the normal minimum pension age
  • Pension scheme pays reporting: information and notice deadlines
  • STAMP DUTIES
  • Modernisation of the stamp taxes on shares framework
  • TAX AVOIDANCE AND EVASION
  • Clamping down on promoters of tax avoidance
Article summary

Private Client analysis: On Legislation Day, 20 July 2021, the government has published draft provisions to be included in Finance Bill 2022 together with accompanying explanatory notes, other supporting documents and consultations. This analysis brings together the key private client tax provisions and explains the changes being made. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

