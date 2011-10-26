Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Status, worker categories, sectors, regulatory / Immigration

Legal News

Legality of contracts with family members of EEA nationals (News, 26 October 2011)

Legality of contracts with family members of EEA nationals (News, 26 October 2011)
Published on: 26 October 2011
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Legality of contracts with family members of EEA nationals (News, 26 October 2011)
  • Comment

Article summary

A contract of employment entered into with a family member of an EEA national is not illegal because they have an absolute right to live and work in the UK and so, if their employer chooses to suspend them because they cannot produce evidence to prove their entitlement to work in the UK, the employer must still pay them in accordance with that contract, according to the EAT in Okuoimose v City Facilities Management (UK). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More