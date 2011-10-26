Legality of contracts with family members of EEA nationals (News, 26 October 2011)

Article summary

A contract of employment entered into with a family member of an EEA national is not illegal because they have an absolute right to live and work in the UK and so, if their employer chooses to suspend them because they cannot produce evidence to prove their entitlement to work in the UK, the employer must still pay them in accordance with that contract, according to the EAT in Okuoimose v City Facilities Management (UK). or to read the full analysis.