Legal test to discharge a care order (TT (children (discharge of care order))

Family analysis: In Re TT (children) (discharge of care order), the mother’s appeal against the refusal of her application to discharge care orders was dismissed by the Court of Appeal. Permission had been sought from the Court of Appeal on the basis the mother had a real prospect of success, but was not granted on this basis. Instead permission had been granted because there was a compelling reason to hear the appeal. Lord Justice Peter Jackson undertook a helpful review of the law in relation to the discharge of care orders and set out guidance as to the correct legal test. Tahmina Rahman, barrister, at 1GC Family Law summarises the issues.
