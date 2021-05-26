menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Family / Public children / Care and supervision orders

Legal News

Legal test to discharge a care order (TT (children (discharge of care order))

Legal test to discharge a care order (TT (children (discharge of care order))
Published on: 26 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Legal test to discharge a care order (TT (children (discharge of care order))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: In Re TT (children) (discharge of care order), the mother’s appeal against the refusal of her application to discharge care orders was dismissed by the Court of Appeal. Permission had been sought from the Court of Appeal on the basis the mother had a real prospect of success, but was not granted on this basis. Instead permission had been granted because there was a compelling reason to hear the appeal. Lord Justice Peter Jackson undertook a helpful review of the law in relation to the discharge of care orders and set out guidance as to the correct legal test. Tahmina Rahman, barrister, at 1GC Family Law summarises the issues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More