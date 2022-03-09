Legal professional privilege: the use of documents obtained in proceedings in other jurisdictions (Suppipat v Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Ltd)

Article summary

Information Law analysis: The judgment of His Honour Judge (HHJ) Pelling QC considers the circumstances in which confidentiality and legal professional privilege attach to certain documents (the Documents), and how that privilege might be lost. In particular, the judgment considers whether the Documents being lawfully obtained in one jurisdiction by a party to litigation in England cause the loss of confidentiality and privilege in the Documents under English law, and whether the use of the Documents in English legal proceedings should be permitted. It also, briefly, considers, the extent to which circulation of the Documents can cause a loss of confidentiality and privilege, alongside the principle of iniquity. Following a useful review and analysis of the key legal principles and case law, the court held that the Documents were privileged at all material times as a matter of English law, and such privilege was not lost in the Documents as a result of them having been obtained pursuant to proceedings in a foreign jurisdiction. Written by Charlotte Clayson, partner at Trowers & Hamlins LLP. or to read the full analysis.