Legal professional privilege and the processing of personal data (Dawson-Damer v Taylor Wessing)

Article summary

IP & IT: What is the scope of the legal professional privilege (LPP) exception provided for under the Data Protection Act 1998 (DPA 1998) and is the right of an individual to receive personal data following a subject access request (SAR) a free-standing right or a right limited by the purpose of the request? Ziva Robertson, partner, and Catrin Hughes, associate at McDermott, Will & Emery, examine the Court of Appeal’s consideration of these matters in Dawson-Damer v Taylor Wessing. or to read the full analysis.