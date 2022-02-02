LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Legal experts warn against insurance deregulation

Published on: 02 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Britain should not risk its place as one of the world's leading insurance markets by rolling back regulation following Brexit, legal experts told parliament on 1 February 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

