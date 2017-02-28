- Legal expense insurance and proportionality (Rezek-Clarke v Moorfields Eye Hospital)
- Original news
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was this case about?
- What were the facts?
- Were the costs proportionate?
- Parties' positions
- What did the judge decide?
- Considerations in respect of the ATE premium
- Parties' submissions
More...
- Judge's findings
- Case details
Less...
Article summary
Dispute Resolution analysis: Master Simons, in a provisional assessment hearing, slashed the premium sought of over £30,000 to just over £2,100. The case makes it clear that law firms can not simply complete a mechanical exercise of using the same type of policy for each case but must consider whether it is the most appropriate policy given what is available in the market and the facts of the case.
