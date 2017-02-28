Sign-in Help
Legal expense insurance and proportionality (Rezek-Clarke v Moorfields Eye Hospital)

Published on: 28 February 2017
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Dispute Resolution analysis: Master Simons, in a provisional assessment hearing, slashed the premium sought of over £30,000 to just over £2,100. The case makes it clear that law firms can not simply complete a mechanical exercise of using the same type of policy for each case but must consider whether it is the most appropriate policy given what is available in the market and the facts of the case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

