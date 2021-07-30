menu-search
Legal challenge over UK oil and gas tax breaks accepted for court hearing

Published on: 30 июля 2021
Published by: MLex
  Legal challenge over UK oil and gas tax breaks accepted for court hearing
  • OGA Strategy

MLex: UK tax breaks for oil and gas companies operating in the North Sea face legal scrutiny after environmental campaigners saw a challenge against the UK government and its state-owned Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) accepted for a court hearing. The campaigners allege that the strategy is unlawful as it labels oil and gas production as economically beneficial to the UK as a whole without taking into account government financial support for the sector 'including (but not limited to) any tax relief and/or tax rebates'.

