Legal challenge over UK oil and gas tax breaks accepted for court hearing

Article summary

MLex: UK tax breaks for oil and gas companies operating in the North Sea face legal scrutiny after environmental campaigners saw a challenge against the UK government and its state-owned Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) accepted for a court hearing. The campaigners allege that the strategy is unlawful as it labels oil and gas production as economically beneficial to the UK as a whole without taking into account government financial support for the sector ‘including (but not limited to) any tax relief and/or tax rebates’. or to read the full analysis.