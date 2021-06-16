Legal Advice Privilege and internal investigations—getting the basics right

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Sophie White, partner and Saira Choonka, principal associate from Eversheds Sutherland analyse the case of A v UBS AG, highlighting the issue of legal privilege in the context of investigations. There is a growing trend for financial institutions to commission external law firms to conduct internal investigations into complex issues. Maintaining privilege over documents produced during the course of an investigation is imperative to avoid disclosure of potentially damaging investigatory materials. This article sets out a series of steps financial institutions can use to protect their position. or to read the full analysis.