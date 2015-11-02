- Leave or remain? What the EU referendum means for restructuring and insolvency lawyers
- What issues currently arise in restructuring and insolvency in relation to the UK’s relationship with Europe?
- What are your key concerns about a future EU referendum?
- Are there any areas of EU law that you would like to keep?
- Do you think there are any issues that may not receive enough attention or consideration?
- What would a vote to leave the EU mean in practice for restructuring and insolvency lawyers?
- What would a vote to leave the EU mean in practice for clients?
Article summary
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: A referendum on whether the UK should remain a member of the EU is scheduled to take place by the end of 2017. John Alderton, partner at Squire Patton Boggs, and Helen Kavanagh, senior associate and professional support lawyer, look at the possible impact of the referendum on restructuring and insolvency lawyers and their clients.
