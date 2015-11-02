Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate / Key developments and horizon scanning / Brexit

Legal News

Leave or remain? What the EU referendum means for restructuring and insolvency lawyers

Leave or remain? What the EU referendum means for restructuring and insolvency lawyers
Published on: 02 November 2015
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Leave or remain? What the EU referendum means for restructuring and insolvency lawyers
  • What issues currently arise in restructuring and insolvency in relation to the UK’s relationship with Europe?
  • What are your key concerns about a future EU referendum?
  • Are there any areas of EU law that you would like to keep?
  • Do you think there are any issues that may not receive enough attention or consideration?
  • What would a vote to leave the EU mean in practice for restructuring and insolvency lawyers?
  • What would a vote to leave the EU mean in practice for clients?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: A referendum on whether the UK should remain a member of the EU is scheduled to take place by the end of 2017. John Alderton, partner at Squire Patton Boggs, and Helen Kavanagh, senior associate and professional support lawyer, look at the possible impact of the referendum on restructuring and insolvency lawyers and their clients. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More