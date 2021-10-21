LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Lawyers’ pressure on fees did not amount to duress (Al-Subaihi v Al-Sanea)

Published on: 21 October 2021
Commercial analysis: This case concerned a defendant who pleaded breach of fiduciary duty and defences of duress, unconscionability and undue influence in respect of an agreement under which he had assumed personal liability for a substantial amount of unpaid legal fees. The court applied the leading Supreme Court ruling in Pakistan International Airline Corp v Times Travel (UK) Ltd [2021] UKSC 40. The court concluded that the claimants were not in a fiduciary relationship with the defendant, nor had they breached any fiduciary duty in negotiating with the defendant in this manner. A defence of duress was not made out because any pressure which was exerted by the claimants was not illegitimate. An unconscionable transaction defence failed because the transaction could be readily explained by ordinary motives. There was no undue influence because the defendant was not in a position of serious disadvantage as against the claimants. Judgment was given for the claimants. Written by James Lancaster, managing associate at Trowers & Hamlins LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

