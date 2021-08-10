menu-search
Lawyers and auditors launch crypto fraud group in London

Published on: 10 August 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: A group of law firms and forensic accounting professionals on 9 August 2021 launched a networking platform for people who work on digital asset crime, a scourge an expert says cannot be fought by crime enforcement alone. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

