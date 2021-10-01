Lawfulness of medical terminations of pregnancy for severe foetal abnormality (R (on the application of Crowter and others) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The claimants challenged provisions in the Abortion Act 1967 (AbA 1967) permitting termination of pregnancy where there is a substantial risk that if the child were born it would suffer from such physical or mental abnormalities as to be seriously handicapped. They argued that AbA 1967 breached several European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) rights and discriminated against unborn children with disabilities and others, contrary to Article 14 ECHR. The High Court dismissed the claim concluding that AbA 1967 did not breach ECHR rights nor perpetuate discrimination against persons with disabilities. This was also a field in which a wide margin of discretion had to be given to Parliament, which was better able than the courts to strike the difficult balances between the competing rights and interests of mothers and unborn children. Written by Denis Edwards, barrister at Normanton Chambers.