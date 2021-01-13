Sign-in Help
Law must change to go after companies allowing financial crime, MPs urge

Published on: 13 January 2021
Updated on: 13 January 2021
MLex: Companies must be more easily prosecuted for failing to prevent economic crime, the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Anti-Corruption and Responsible Tax have urged, beyond current legislation that only punishes failures to prevent bribery or tax evasion. A proposed amendment to the Financial Services Bill, debated in Parliament on 13 January 2021, seeks to toughen the regime. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

