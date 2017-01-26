Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Data protection offences / Data protection offences

Legal News

Law firms and privacy compliance

Law firms and privacy compliance
Published on: 26 January 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Law firms and privacy compliance
  • What problems does privacy frequently present to law firms and how can they be best avoided?
  • With a number of high profile breaches taking place in 2016, including the Panama Papers leak, is there now more of an onus on law firms to carry out cyber security checks and ensure compliance? Is there a need for an IT risk assessment to be enshrined in law?
  • Is cloud-based software being integrated into law firms and if so what are they doing to ensure client confidentiality is not breached?
  • Do you have any best practice tips for firms on exercising due diligence when controlling and managing corporate data belonging to clients?
  • Is there any regulatory guidance available on these topics?
  • Will the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) apply to law firms and how should they prepare?
  • What should firms be doing about data transfers to the US?

Article summary

IP & IT analysis: What are the main privacy-related issues affecting law firms in 2017 and how can they be resolved? As part of a series of articles to mark Data Privacy Day, we ask a data protection expert from a prestigious international law firm about the privacy issues faced by his and other law firms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More