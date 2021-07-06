Law firms capitalise on a busy IPO market—who acted on the key deals in H1 2021?

Article summary

Corporate analysis: Market Tracker reviewed IPO deal activity in the first half of 2021, with a focus on the legal advisers who have acted for the companies and financial advisers involved. Our research indicates that Linklaters, Freshfields and Latham & Watkins secured roles on the biggest IPOs of the year so far, Travers Smith and Osborne Clarke claimed the most mandates on the issuer side, and Pinsent Masons tops the table as the most instructed firm on the financial advisers/underwriters side (by volume of deals). CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang, BDB Pitmans, and Fieldfisher round out the list of the firms instructed on the most deals in H1 2021. Market Tracker spoke with the lawyers behind the key transactions to get their feedback on what has been driving the market, and what we can expect to see in the second half of the year. There was an overall consensus that a significant increase in deal activity, a creative and flexible approach to transactions, and favourable changes to the listing regime on the horizon all add up to an extremely positive outlook for the London markets. or to read the full analysis.