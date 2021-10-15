LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Latest wave of PPI claims has come too late says RBS

Published on: 15 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) urged the Court of Appeal on 14 October 2021 to stop consumers from launching a new wave of payment protection insurance (PPI) claims, saying the historic credit agreements paid off more than a decade ago cannot be recovered. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

