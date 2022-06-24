LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Latest on what lies ahead for data in health and social care

Published on: 24 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Latest on what lies ahead for data in health and social care
  • Key messages
  • What changes can we expect?
  • What next?

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The final version of the Department of Health and Social Care’s (DHSC) data strategy, ‘Data saves lives: reshaping health and social care with data’ has been published, following on from the draft version published for consultation in 2021. The proposals set out within the strategy are extensive, ambitious and with a strong focus on sharing data across the system to support a more integrated and technology-driven health and social care landscape for the future. This is all underpinned by over 100 commitments from the DHSC setting out how it plans to turn this vision into a reality. In this briefing, Darryn Hale, David Hill and Sophie Devlin of DAC Beachcroft consider the headline points of the strategy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

