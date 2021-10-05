Latest edition of Corporate Rescue and Insolvency available (October 2021 edition)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The latest edition of Corporate Rescue and Insolvency (October 2021) is now available in Lexis®Library (subscription required). This edition features, among others, articles on the Cross-Border Insolvency Regulations 2006 now that the UK has left the EU, dealing with HMRC as the government’s support in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic winds down, and increased judicial scrutiny of restructuring plans. or to read the full analysis.