Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Key R&I law developments / Current issues and legal reforms

Legal News

Latest edition of Corporate Rescue and Insolvency available (June 2021 edition)

Published on: 29 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The latest edition of Corporate Rescue and Insolvency (June 2021) is now available in Lexis®Library (subscription required). This edition features, among others, articles on restructuring pension liabilities, the recognition of EEA bank and insurance insolvencies post-Brexit and the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on global airlines. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

