Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Key R&I law developments / Current issues and legal reforms

Legal News

Latest edition of Corporate Rescue and Insolvency available (February 2021 edition)

Latest edition of Corporate Rescue and Insolvency available (February 2021 edition)
Published on: 26 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Latest edition of Corporate Rescue and Insolvency available (February 2021 edition)
  • Corporate Rescue and Insolvency

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The latest edition of Corporate Rescue and Insolvency (February 2021) is now available in Lexis®Library (subscription required). This edition features, among others, articles on light touch administration, trading of a business by a trustee in bankruptcy, and Brexit’s impact on UK-EU cross-border restructuring. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Q&As
1 Precedents