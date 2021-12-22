Latest edition of Corporate Rescue and Insolvency available (December 2021 edition)

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The latest edition of Corporate Rescue and Insolvency (December 2021) is now available in Lexis®Library (subscription required). This edition features, among others, articles on the High Court’s rejection of the challenge to Caffè Nero's company voluntary arrangement, the legal effect of pre-appointment statements made by an insolvency practitioner, and the state of the UK food manufacturing sector.
