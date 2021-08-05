menu-search
Legal News

Latest edition of Corporate Rescue and Insolvency available (August 2021 edition)

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The latest edition of Corporate Rescue and Insolvency (August 2021) is now available in Lexis®Library (subscription required). This edition features, among others, articles on the future of CVAs for restructuring lease liabilities, whether pre-pack CVLs will have a resurgence and discussion of Ndyabahika v Hitachi Capital UK plc. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

