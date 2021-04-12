Sign-in Help
Latest edition of Corporate Rescue and Insolvency available (April 2021 edition)

Published on: 12 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The latest edition of Corporate Rescue and Insolvency (April 2021) is now available in Lexis®Library (subscription required). This edition features, among others, articles on the recognition of insolvency appointments in Guernsey post-Brexit, the potential ramifications for insolvency practitioners arising under the UK National Security and Investment Bill, and the liability of partners on the winding up of a partnership. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

