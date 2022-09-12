Latest arbitration award published under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022 (Horsham DC v Bills Restaurants)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: The Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022 (CR(C)A 2022) brought in an arbitration process to settle disputes over rent arrears that accrued during the pandemic for businesses that were forced by the government to close. Only those arrears covering the period for which restrictions were in place for the business in question can be subject to the arbitration process. For the tenant’s restaurant business in this case, this meant the period from 21 March 2020 to 18 July 2021 and the parties agreed that £80,000 was outstanding for that period. The arbitrator decided that the tenant’s final proposal for settling the arrears was not consistent with the principles set out in CR(C)A 2022, s 15. This meant that, under CR(C)A 2022, s 14, the arbitrator had no choice but to make the award set out in the landlord’s proposal (which was consistent with those principles). As a result, the arbitrator’s award gave the tenant until 1 August 2023 to pay off the arrears by monthly instalments. Written by David Harris, professional development lawyer at Browne Jacobson LLP. or to read the full analysis.