LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Key developments and horizon scanning / Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Property Disputes

Legal News

Latest arbitration award published under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022 (Horsham DC v Bills Restaurants)

Published on: 12 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Latest arbitration award published under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022 (Horsham DC v Bills Restaurants)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What was the outcome?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: The Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022 (CR(C)A 2022) brought in an arbitration process to settle disputes over rent arrears that accrued during the pandemic for businesses that were forced by the government to close. Only those arrears covering the period for which restrictions were in place for the business in question can be subject to the arbitration process. For the tenant’s restaurant business in this case, this meant the period from 21 March 2020 to 18 July 2021 and the parties agreed that £80,000 was outstanding for that period. The arbitrator decided that the tenant’s final proposal for settling the arrears was not consistent with the principles set out in CR(C)A 2022, s 15. This meant that, under CR(C)A 2022, s 14, the arbitrator had no choice but to make the award set out in the landlord’s proposal (which was consistent with those principles). As a result, the arbitrator’s award gave the tenant until 1 August 2023 to pay off the arrears by monthly instalments. Written by David Harris, professional development lawyer at Browne Jacobson LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More