Late publication of coronavirus contracts unlawful (R (Good Law Project and others v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)

Published on: 26 February 2021
Public Law analysis: On 19 February 2021, Mr Justice Chamberlain handed down judgment in a challenge concerning the government’s compliance with public procurement law and its own transparency guidance in the awarding of goods and services contracts during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. David Mitchell of 39 Essex Chambers examines the judgment in R (Good Law Project and others) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and considers its significance and notable features. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

