Late application to set aside default judgment narrowly succeeds (Mountain Ash Portfolio Ltd (as trustee of CF Structured Products BV) v Vasilyev)

Published on: 14 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Late application to set aside default judgment narrowly succeeds (Mountain Ash Portfolio Ltd (as trustee of CF Structured Products BV) v Vasilyev)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: A defendant has (despite considerable judicial hesitation) set aside a default judgment entered in respect of a claim under a guarantee. The facts of this application appear to press the boundaries both in terms of the substance of the proposed defences under CPR 13.3 and in terms of the promptness with which an application must be made. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister at Hardwicke. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

