Lasting remote work may create cross-border tax issues

Published on: 12 March 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Changing situations
  • A permanent establishment
  • A US Trade or Business

Article summary

Law360: As teleworking evolves from necessity to norm, companies with long-term remote workers abroad are facing the expiration of countries’ taxation grace periods offered at the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic and, in their place, potentially nebulous cross-border tax complications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

