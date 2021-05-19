menu-search
Last minute revisions? Significant developments between budget and CCMC (Thompson v NSL)

Published on: 19 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Dispute Resolution analysis: In this case one party applied to vary its budget on the basis that significant developments in the litigation (within the meaning of CPR 3.15A) had occurred after the preparation of the budget, but before the Cost and Case Management Conference (CCMC). In allowing a revision to the budget which had then been approved at the CCMC, Master McCloud gave guidance as to what to do in this comparatively unusual situation. In particular she stressed that the overriding need for effective budgeting meant that if a budget could not be properly revised and considered in time for the hearing, then either budgeting should be deferred, or it should be recognised that the budgets would probably require revision later. Written by Julian Horne, barrister at St John’s Chambers, Bristol. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

