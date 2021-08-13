menu-search
Last chance saloon—the government’s plans for pandemic rent debt

Published on: 13 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Responses to the ‘call for evidence’

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: Emma Humphreys, partner at Charles Russell Speechlys discusses the government’s recently published analysis of the responses to its ‘call for evidence’, and consequent policy statement in respect of pandemic rent and the key considerations for landlords and tenants. This includes the expectation that there will be a strengthened government Code of Practice published to outline the future principles of the legislation, that tenants unaffected by closures should continue to pay rent as normal, and those tenants that have been affected should pay as normal as and when restrictions in their sector are lifted, and negotiations between landlords and tenants to resolve rent arrears issues are strongly encouraged, with binding arbitration as a last resort. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

