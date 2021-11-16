LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Confidential Information / Confidential information

Legal News

Landmark Supreme Court decision curtails representative claims for data protection breaches (Lloyd v Google LLC)

Published on: 16 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Landmark Supreme Court decision curtails representative claims for data protection breaches (Lloyd v Google LLC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Supreme Court handed down its judgment in Lloyd (Respondent) v Google LLC (Appellant) on 10 November 2021, upholding the decision of Mr Justice Warby at first instance. The outcome (a unanimous decision from the Supreme Court) has enormous implications not just for data protection cases but for the UK class claims landscape as a whole. The Supreme Court result is undoubtedly good news for data controllers although bad news for the many data protection claims waiting in the wings. It seems likely that this result may well lead to a drop off, or at least a dampening, of the surge of cases in this area. Written by Rachel Ziegler, senior associate and Nazia Sohail, trainee solicitor at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As