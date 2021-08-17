menu-search
Legal News

Landmark Indonesian recognition of Singapore moratorium (PT Pan Brothers Tbk)

Published on: 17 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The Asian Business Law Institute (ABLI) discusses with Emmanuel Chua the significance of the recognition of a Singapore moratorium by an Indonesian court in an ongoing restructuring exercise. Written by Catherine Shen of ABLI and Emmanuel Chua, local principal of Baker McKenzie Wong & Leow. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

