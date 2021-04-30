Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Jurisdiction / Jurisdiction (EU regime)

Legal News

Landmark dismissal of £1.5bn claim by the Kingdom of Denmark (Skatteforvaltningen (Danish Customs and Tax Administration) v Solo Capital Partners LLP (in special administration)

Landmark dismissal of £1.5bn claim by the Kingdom of Denmark (Skatteforvaltningen (Danish Customs and Tax Administration) v Solo Capital Partners LLP (in special administration)
Published on: 30 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Landmark dismissal of £1.5bn claim by the Kingdom of Denmark (Skatteforvaltningen (Danish Customs and Tax Administration) v Solo Capital Partners LLP (in special administration)
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: in what is understood to be the first occasion, the application of Dicey’s Rule 3 to tax refunds has arisen for definitive determination. The High Court dismissed a £1.5bn claim by the Kingdom of Denmark (acting via its national tax authority, Skatteforvaltningen) arising from an alleged cum-ex (withholding tax reclaim) tax fraud said to have taken place between 2012 and 2015. Adam Zellick QC and Ian Bergson of Fountain Court Chambers discuss the case. The claim has been described by Mr Justices Andrew Baker and Foxton respectively as ’litigation on a massive scale’ and ’one of the largest and most complex pieces of litigation to be heard in the Commercial Court’. It involved more than a hundred defendants and over 20 separate legal teams and has been ongoing for nearly three years. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More