Landlords’ obligations in relation to R22 containing air conditioning units

Published on: 11 April 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
Property analysis: What should tenants and landlords do now to prepare for when R22 containing air conditioning (AC) units will no longer be allowed? Joe Limb, solicitor in the regulatory group at Pannone Solicitors, says while the changes don’t come into force until 2015 lawyers should advise their clients to check their contract terms now. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

