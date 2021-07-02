menu-search
Landlord was not required to provide energy performance certificate prior to serving valid section 21 notice to determine assured shorthold tenancy granted before 1 October 2015 (Minister v Hathaway & Hathaway)

Published on: 02 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Legal context
  • Case on appeal and decision
  • Case details

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: The question before the Court of Appeal, was whether the landlords could rely upon a section 21 notice served on the tenant at a time when they had not served an energy performance certificate (EPC). That depended on whether the Assured Shorthold Tenancy Notices and Prescribed Requirements (England) Regulations 2015, reg 2 (the 2015 Regulations) applied to the tenancy, which commenced before 1 October 2015 when the 2015 Regulations came into force and the effect of the Deregulation Act 2015 (DA 2015). In dismissing the tenant’s appeal, the court found that the requirement to serve an EPC did not apply to statutory periodic tenancies arising after 1 October 2015 following the expiry of a fixed term tenancy granted before that date. Written by Samantha Dawkins of Edward Harte Solicitors and Sally Anne Blackmore of Enterprise Chambers, representatives of the landlords in this case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

