Landlord and tenant, forfeiture, relief from forfeiture, unjust enrichment (Golding v Martin)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: Mr Golding was the landlord of a flat let on a long lease to Miss Martin. Miss Martin moved to Spain in 2003 and failed to pay her service charges. Mr Golding obtained an order for possession then changed the locks on 23 August 2016. In March 2019, the Court of Appeal set aside the order for possession on the grounds that it was not in the form prescribed by section 138 of the County Courts Act 1984 (CCA 1984). Ms Martin then claimed relief from forfeiture and damages for unjust enrichment arguing that as proceedings had been issued, the court was obliged to make a section 138(3) order and that time had not yet started to run for a relief application. The court held that Mr Golding no longer needed an order for possession as he had lawfully taken possession in August 2016. The application for relief was made too late and therefore the issue of damages did not arise. Written by Nicola Muir, barrister at Tanfield Chambers. or to read the full analysis.