Landlord and tenant, forfeiture, relief from forfeiture, unjust enrichment (Golding v Martin)

Property Disputes analysis: Mr Golding was the landlord of a flat let on a long lease to Miss Martin. Miss Martin moved to Spain in 2003 and failed to pay her service charges. Mr Golding obtained an order for possession then changed the locks on 23 August 2016. In March 2019, the Court of Appeal set aside the order for possession on the grounds that it was not in the form prescribed by section 138 of the County Courts Act 1984 (CCA 1984). Ms Martin then claimed relief from forfeiture and damages for unjust enrichment arguing that as proceedings had been issued, the court was obliged to make a section 138(3) order and that time had not yet started to run for a relief application. The court held that Mr Golding no longer needed an order for possession as he had lawfully taken possession in August 2016. The application for relief was made too late and therefore the issue of damages did not arise. Written by Nicola Muir, barrister at Tanfield Chambers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law
United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the
Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general
EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage
0330 161 1234