menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Business tenancies / Contracting out

Legal News

Landlord and Tenant Act 1954—contracting out and the tenant’s declaration (TFS Stores Ltd v BMG (Ashford) Ltd)

Landlord and Tenant Act 1954—contracting out and the tenant’s declaration (TFS Stores Ltd v BMG (Ashford) Ltd)
Published on: 21 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Landlord and Tenant Act 1954—contracting out and the tenant’s declaration (TFS Stores Ltd v BMG (Ashford) Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: By section 38A of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 (LTA 1954), in order to contract out a tenant must sign a declaration acknowledging and accepting that the lease being offered will not have security of tenure. The prescribed form sets out certain details identifying the lease, including a description that it will be ‘for a term commencing […]’. The Court of Appeal has confirmed that the date to be inserted into that blank space does not require the tenant to identify specifically the actual date of the grant of the lease ie the date on which the legal interest comes into existence. The commencement date of the term, or any other formula that serves the purpose of identifying the lease referred to, will suffice. This decision will be of particular importance to landlords of commercial premises who would otherwise be at risk of an error by the tenant, beyond the landlord’s control, invalidating an agreement to contract out. Written by Joseph Ollech, barrister at Falcon Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Q&As
View More
1 Precedents