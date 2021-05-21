Landlord and Tenant Act 1954—contracting out and the tenant’s declaration (TFS Stores Ltd v BMG (Ashford) Ltd)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: By section 38A of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 (LTA 1954), in order to contract out a tenant must sign a declaration acknowledging and accepting that the lease being offered will not have security of tenure. The prescribed form sets out certain details identifying the lease, including a description that it will be ‘for a term commencing […]’. The Court of Appeal has confirmed that the date to be inserted into that blank space does not require the tenant to identify specifically the actual date of the grant of the lease ie the date on which the legal interest comes into existence. The commencement date of the term, or any other formula that serves the purpose of identifying the lease referred to, will suffice. This decision will be of particular importance to landlords of commercial premises who would otherwise be at risk of an error by the tenant, beyond the landlord’s control, invalidating an agreement to contract out. Written by Joseph Ollech, barrister at Falcon Chambers. or to read the full analysis.