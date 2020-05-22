Land transaction was effected pursuant to contract so residential slice system did not apply (Ladywalk v HMRC)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Ladywalk LLP v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) held that held that an acquisition of a property was effected pursuant to a contract dated 11 June 2014 and that the contract had not been varied. This meant that the acquisition was protected by transitional provisions and the old slab system of calculating stamp duty land tax (SDLT) applied to the acquisition. The FTT looked at the construction of section 44 of the Finance Act 2003 (FA 2003) and the meaning of contract and variation for SDLT purposes. or to read the full analysis.