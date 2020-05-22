Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Land transaction was effected pursuant to contract so residential slice system did not apply (Ladywalk v HMRC)

Land transaction was effected pursuant to contract so residential slice system did not apply (Ladywalk v HMRC)
Published on: 22 May 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Land transaction was effected pursuant to contract so residential slice system did not apply (Ladywalk v HMRC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Ladywalk LLP v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) held that held that an acquisition of a property was effected pursuant to a contract dated 11 June 2014 and that the contract had not been varied. This meant that the acquisition was protected by transitional provisions and the old slab system of calculating stamp duty land tax (SDLT) applied to the acquisition. The FTT looked at the construction of section 44 of the Finance Act 2003 (FA 2003) and the meaning of contract and variation for SDLT purposes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
7 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
7 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More