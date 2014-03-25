Sign-in Help
Lack of surrogacy leave is not a breach of EU law and not discrimination (News, 25 March 2014)

Published on: 25 March 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • Impact of these cases
  • Relevant background law
  • The facts of the cases and Opinions of Advocates General
  • C.D. v S.T.
  • Z v A Government Department and the Board of Management of a Community School
  • ECJ judgments
  • ECJ judgment in C.D. v S.T.
  • ECJ judgment in Z v A Government Department and the Board of Management of a Community School

Article summary

A woman who has a child through a surrogacy arrangement, and so does not physically given birth to the child, is not entitled to maternity leave under the Pregnant Workers Directive, even where she may, or does, breastfeed the baby following the birth. An employer’s refusal to provide maternity leave to a commissioning mother who has had a baby through a surrogacy arrangement does not constitute discrimination on grounds of (1) sex, or (2) where the commissioning mother is unable to bear her own child, disability since that inability does not in itself, in principle, prevent the commissioning mother from having access to, participating in or advancing in, employment. ECJ: C.D. v S.T. and Z v A Government Department and the Board of Management of a Community School or take a trial to read the full analysis.

