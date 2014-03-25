Lack of surrogacy leave is not a breach of EU law and not discrimination (News, 25 March 2014)

Article summary

A woman who has a child through a surrogacy arrangement, and so does not physically given birth to the child, is not entitled to maternity leave under the Pregnant Workers Directive, even where she may, or does, breastfeed the baby following the birth. An employer’s refusal to provide maternity leave to a commissioning mother who has had a baby through a surrogacy arrangement does not constitute discrimination on grounds of (1) sex, or (2) where the commissioning mother is unable to bear her own child, disability since that inability does not in itself, in principle, prevent the commissioning mother from having access to, participating in or advancing in, employment. ECJ: C.D. v S.T. and Z v A Government Department and the Board of Management of a Community School or to read the full analysis.