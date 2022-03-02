LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Lack of knowledge and understanding is not a reasonable excuse for trustee’s non-compliance with regulatory requirements (Ease &Co (Banquette Seating) Ltd v TPR)

Published on: 02 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The appellant challenged a penalty notice issued by the Pensions Regulator (TPR) for failing to comply with the statutory requirement to prepare an annual governance statement (also known as a chair’s statement) within the prescribed period under The Occupational Pension Schemes (Scheme Administration) Regulations 1996, SI 1996/1715, reg 23. The fact of non-compliance was not in dispute. The appellant’s case was that failure to provide the statement was unintentional and the result of a lack of knowledge of complex regulatory requirements. The tribunal determined that the penalty notice was validly issued on the basis that, under The Occupational Pension Schemes (Charges and Governance) Regulations 2015, SI 2015/879, reg 28 the issue of a penalty notice was mandatory. Further, that the statutory provision for trustee knowledge and understanding under section 248 of the Pensions Act 2004 (PA 2004) is ‘clear and unequivocal’. Written by Sally MacCormick, associate at Arc Pensions Law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

