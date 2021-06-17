menu-search
Lack of interim relief in discrimination claims is lawful (Steer v Stormsure Ltd)

Published on: 17 June 2021
Employment analysis: The inability of a claimant to obtain interim relief from the employment tribunal in a dismissal claim alleging sex discrimination and victimisation does not breach Article 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), according to the Court of Appeal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

