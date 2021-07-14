- Knowledge and time bar clauses (Arab Lawyers Network Co v Thomson Reuters)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Commercial analysis: Thomson Reuters (TR) applied for summary judgment to dismiss Arab Lawyers Network Co (ALN)’s claims stating that the claims were time-barred. The case, while turning on its own facts, is interesting due to the judge’s comments about how to interpret the time bar clause found in the contract. These clauses which are found in many types of contract, can have the effect of preventing a party from making what would otherwise be a perfectly valid claim, arising out of the default of the other party to the contract. Written by Jeremy Glover, partner at Fenwick Elliott.
