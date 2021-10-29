Knowledge during appeal process not relevant to whether dismissal discriminatory (Stott v Ralli Ltd)

Employment analysis: In cases alleging discrimination, the process of an appeal against a dismissal is treated as being separate from the decision to dismiss, so that when considering whether an employer had knowledge of an employee’s disability at the time of dismissal (for the purpose of a disability discrimination claim based on the dismissal) it is not necessary to consider the employer’s knowledge during the appeal process, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT).
