Knowledge during appeal process not relevant to whether dismissal discriminatory (Stott v Ralli Ltd)

Published on: 29 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: In cases alleging discrimination, the process of an appeal against a dismissal is treated as being separate from the decision to dismiss, so that when considering whether an employer had knowledge of an employee’s disability at the time of dismissal (for the purpose of a disability discrimination claim based on the dismissal) it is not necessary to consider the employer’s knowledge during the appeal process, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

