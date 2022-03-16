Kidney transplantation in the Court of Protection (Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust v WV)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Court of Protection was asked to decide whether it was in the best interests of William Verden to receive a kidney transplant. The alternative was his death within a relatively short period. The Trust was concerned that as a result of his autism and ADHD, he would not be able to tolerate the post-operative treatment required, particularly if his kidney disease recurred requiring intensive treatment in hospital. The court held that the procedure was in his best interests and that he could be subject to elective ventilation and sedation in intensive care for a period of more than 14 days in order that post-operative treatment could be effectively provided. This is the longest reported period of court-ordered elective sedation and ventilation. Written by Victoria Butler-Cole QC, barrister at 39 Essex Chambers. or to read the full analysis.