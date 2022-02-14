Kicking the devolution competence can down the road (R (Counsel General for Wales) v Secretary of State for BEIS)

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal against the Divisional Court’s refusal of the application of the Counsel General for Wales for permission to challenge, by way of judicial review, the lawfulness of the UK government’s United Kingdom Internal Market Act 2020 (UKIMA 2020), on the basis that UKIMA 2020 impermissibly impliedly limited the competence of Senedd Cymru/The Welsh Parliament under the Government of Wales Act 2006 (GOWA 2006). Written by Rhodri Williams QC, barrister, Henderson Chambers, Temple. or to read the full analysis.