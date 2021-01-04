Sign-in Help
Key insurance regulations to watch in 2021

Key insurance regulations to watch in 2021
Published on: 04 January 2021
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Solvency II
  • Pension Schemes Bill
  • DB Funding Code
  • Whiplash

Article summary

Law360, London: The UK is braced for the possibility of sweeping change this year now that the UK has left the EU but lawyers believe there is little likelihood of a ‘bonfire of regulation’ in terms of insurance rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

