Key insights from DOJ Fraud Section’s 2020 enforcement

The statistics are revealing

A dearth of independent compliance monitors in 2020

The formation of the Special Matters Unit

Law360, Expert analysis: A look at 2020 US Department of Justice (DOJ) Fraud Section efforts reveals a nearly threefold increase in monetary penalties, evidence of rising cooperation among international enforcement agencies, and vigorous pursuit of white collar crime despite the absence of newly installed independent compliance monitors, say Andrew Weissmann and Tali Leinwand at Jenner & Block.

