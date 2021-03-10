Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls / US corporate bribery offences

Legal News

Key insights from DOJ Fraud Section’s 2020 enforcement

Key insights from DOJ Fraud Section’s 2020 enforcement
Published on: 10 March 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Key insights from DOJ Fraud Section’s 2020 enforcement
  • The statistics are revealing
  • A dearth of independent compliance monitors in 2020
  • The formation of the Special Matters Unit
Law360, Expert analysis: A look at 2020 US Department of Justice (DOJ) Fraud Section efforts reveals a nearly threefold increase in monetary penalties, evidence of rising cooperation among international enforcement agencies, and vigorous pursuit of white collar crime despite the absence of newly installed independent compliance monitors, say Andrew Weissmann and Tali Leinwand at Jenner & Block.
or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More