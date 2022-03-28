Key employment law changes—April 2022

Article summary

Employment analysis: The LexisNexis Employment team have put together a round-up of the key employment law changes taking effect at the beginning of April 2022. These include amongst other things: (1) increases to the national minimum wage, (2) changes in respect of the Certification Officer, (3) increases to the rates of statutory maternity pay, statutory paternity pay, statutory adoption pay, statutory shared parental pay, statutory parental bereavement pay and maternity allowance, (4) increases to employment tribunal compensation limits, (5) increases in the Vento bands, (6) an increase to the rate of statutory sick pay, and (7) various tax and National Insurance changes. or to read the full analysis.