- Key employment law changes—April 2022
- Summary of changes
- National minimum wage
- Certification Officer
- Increases to rates of SPP, SMP, SAP, SSPP, SPBP and MA
- Tribunal compensation and financial penalty limits to increase
- Equality: Vento bands
- SSP
- Immigration: Codes of Practice on preventing illegal working
- Health and safety: PPE
More...
- Apprenticeships: flexi-job apprentices
- Recruitment: criminal record certificates
- Employment tax changes
- Changes to income tax personal allowance, thresholds and rates
- Increase to National Insurance lower earnings limit
- National Insurance contributions relief: freeports
- National Insurance contributions relief: veterans
- Van Benefit and Car and Van Fuel Benefit
Less...
Article summary
Employment analysis: The LexisNexis Employment team have put together a round-up of the key employment law changes taking effect at the beginning of April 2022. These include amongst other things: (1) increases to the national minimum wage, (2) changes in respect of the Certification Officer, (3) increases to the rates of statutory maternity pay, statutory paternity pay, statutory adoption pay, statutory shared parental pay, statutory parental bereavement pay and maternity allowance, (4) increases to employment tribunal compensation limits, (5) increases in the Vento bands, (6) an increase to the rate of statutory sick pay, and (7) various tax and National Insurance changes.
