Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Key concepts under section 283A(1) of the Insolvency Act 1986 explored (Brake v Swift)

Key concepts under section 283A(1) of the Insolvency Act 1986 explored (Brake v Swift)
Published on: 31 July 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Key concepts under section 283A(1) of the Insolvency Act 1986 explored (Brake v Swift)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court was concerned with the meaning of the phrases (a) ‘an interest in’, (b) ‘a dwelling-house’ and (c) ‘sole or principal residence’ under section 283A(1) of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986). Under (a), the court considered whether various interests associated with property could fall under the subsection. Under (b), the court explored the necessary relationship of adjacent parcels of land to a residence in order to form part of it. Under (c), the court discussed the appropriate test and factors to be considered. Written by Oberon Kwok, barrister, at Selborne Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

What is electronic money?

BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More