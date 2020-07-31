- Key concepts under section 283A(1) of the Insolvency Act 1986 explored (Brake v Swift)
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court was concerned with the meaning of the phrases (a) ‘an interest in’, (b) ‘a dwelling-house’ and (c) ‘sole or principal residence’ under section 283A(1) of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986). Under (a), the court considered whether various interests associated with property could fall under the subsection. Under (b), the court explored the necessary relationship of adjacent parcels of land to a residence in order to form part of it. Under (c), the court discussed the appropriate test and factors to be considered. Written by Oberon Kwok, barrister, at Selborne Chambers.
