Kenyan Emergency Group Litigation comes to a close (Kimathi and others v Foreign and Commonwealth Office)

Published on: 11 December 2018
Updated on: 05 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of the judgment?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Neil Block QC and Jack Holborn, barristers at 39 Essex Chambers and counsel for the successful defendant, discuss one of the longest running trials in English legal history—Kimathi and others v Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The trial covered wide-ranging issues including jurisdiction, limitation, constitutional law, double actionability, negligence and vicarious liability. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

