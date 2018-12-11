- Kenyan Emergency Group Litigation comes to a close (Kimathi and others v Foreign and Commonwealth Office)
- What are the practical implications of the judgment?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
Article summary
Dispute Resolution analysis: Neil Block QC and Jack Holborn, barristers at 39 Essex Chambers and counsel for the successful defendant, discuss one of the longest running trials in English legal history—Kimathi and others v Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The trial covered wide-ranging issues including jurisdiction, limitation, constitutional law, double actionability, negligence and vicarious liability.
